Miriam Margolyes says the 'Harry Potter' franchise is over for her.

The 75-year-old actress portrayed Professor Sprout in the films about the boy wizard insists she has no interest in the franchise anymore and that J.K. Rowling and Jack Thorne's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play isn't her ''kind of theatre''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday (14.05.17), she said: ''Don't be ridiculous. Of course I haven't see the play. It's over for me. I am not interested in 'Harry Potter' anymore because it's over. I'm glad that it's happening and thrilled at its success but it's going nothing for me. It's not my kind of theatre.''

Margolyes isn't the only actor who hasn't got any interest in seeing the stage production after Daniel Radcliffe, who shot to fame as Harry, is unsure if he will bother to watch the play.

The 27-year-old actor said: ''It would be a weird one. I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that night, there's going to be a lot of 'Harry Potter' fans there in the audience obviously and would that then become a thing?

''Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show. I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.

''I don't know, I'm not sure.''

Although sceptical about watching the play, the actor hasn't ruled out a return to the franchise but is happy for someone to portray his iconic character in a film adaptation of the play, if it goes ahead.

He said: ''I'm never going to close the door; that would be a stupid thing to do. But I think I'll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it.

''At the moment it's not even a concern because I'm too young to play the character, but even in 10 years' time I would still feel strange about going back to it.''