Miriam Margolyes joked her former 'Harry Potter' co-star Dame Maggie Smith scares her.
Miriam Margolyes ''f***ing scared'' of Dame Maggie Smith.
The 'Harry Potter' actress joked her former co-star - who appeared as Professor McGonagall in the big screen wizarding saga - is ''quite something'', but still heaped praise on the veteran performer.
When showing off her Scottish accent on ITV's 'This Morning', Miriam compared her efforts to Maggie, saying: ''My Scottish accent is better than hers.
''Not that I'm rubbishing Maggie Smith because she's a great lady, I'm f***ing scared of her actually. She is quite something but she is a great ornament of our profession.''
The 77-year-old star - who played Professor Sprout in the franchise - has also previously revealed that she was scared of Dame Judi Dench, with whom she worked on 2005 film 'Ladies in Lavender'.
She said: ''She is very direct and doesn't suffer fools. I was a bit foolish and it was when we were doing 'Ladies in Lavender', it was her and Maggie Smith and me, and let's face it, that's a bit scary.
''I didn't know what to do and I sat there in the room, and said: 'Shall we talk about acting?' And I think they thought that was a bit bloody stupid.
''Maggie Smith said, 'No, let's not'. I think they think I might be a bit silly and they might be right there.''
This week, Miriam also credited 'This Morning' hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for her landing her role on 'Call the Midwife'.
She teased: ''You allowing me to ask for the role on television may have trickled through to the producers.''
The actress plays Mother Mildred in the series, and she was angling for the role on 'This Morning' back in 2016.
She said at the time: ''I love that programme, I think they are majestically brilliant - fine actresses - so I want to be there. There is no end to what I would do to get on that programme. I love it, I love that show.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Virtually impossible to market, this film isn't nearly as wacky and rude as its cast...
Andy Brewster is an inventor who is determined to sell his brand new product by...
Spectacular animation and a terrific voice cast go a long way to making this soaring...
The Guardians of Ga'Hoole are sworn to protect the innocent from trouble and vanquish evil....
Lemme tell ya, this was the most unusual screening I've been to in a long...
When you have a performance as fresh and audacious as this one from a movie...
Now that the 20th century is finally over, I guess it's time to start re-interpreting...
Welcome back, Potter.The beloved Harry Potter returns to screens, a scant year after his most...