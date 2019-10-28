Miriam Margolyes ''f***ing scared'' of Dame Maggie Smith.

The 'Harry Potter' actress joked her former co-star - who appeared as Professor McGonagall in the big screen wizarding saga - is ''quite something'', but still heaped praise on the veteran performer.

When showing off her Scottish accent on ITV's 'This Morning', Miriam compared her efforts to Maggie, saying: ''My Scottish accent is better than hers.

''Not that I'm rubbishing Maggie Smith because she's a great lady, I'm f***ing scared of her actually. She is quite something but she is a great ornament of our profession.''

The 77-year-old star - who played Professor Sprout in the franchise - has also previously revealed that she was scared of Dame Judi Dench, with whom she worked on 2005 film 'Ladies in Lavender'.

She said: ''She is very direct and doesn't suffer fools. I was a bit foolish and it was when we were doing 'Ladies in Lavender', it was her and Maggie Smith and me, and let's face it, that's a bit scary.

''I didn't know what to do and I sat there in the room, and said: 'Shall we talk about acting?' And I think they thought that was a bit bloody stupid.

''Maggie Smith said, 'No, let's not'. I think they think I might be a bit silly and they might be right there.''

This week, Miriam also credited 'This Morning' hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for her landing her role on 'Call the Midwife'.

She teased: ''You allowing me to ask for the role on television may have trickled through to the producers.''

The actress plays Mother Mildred in the series, and she was angling for the role on 'This Morning' back in 2016.

She said at the time: ''I love that programme, I think they are majestically brilliant - fine actresses - so I want to be there. There is no end to what I would do to get on that programme. I love it, I love that show.''