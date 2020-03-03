'Harry Potter' star Miriam Margolyes has always been uninterested in men because they do not give her ''groin excitement''.
Miriam Margolyes always knew she was a lesbian because she doesn't feel ''groin excitement'' from men.
The 78-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Heather Sutherland since 1967 and admits that she knew she was gay for a long time because she just never was attracted to men in a sexual way.
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Miriam said: ''I used to have crushes (on women) and they were incredibly passionate and all-consuming. I wasn't interested in men and I'm still not - I'm not interested in their souls, because very few men have souls. When you find one that has, it's worth it.
''Most of them are just so trivial. And if you're not sexually interested in men, they're unbearably trivial. I can like them and have my male friends, but I just don't feel groin excitement from them.''
The 'Harry Potter' star also opened up on her relationship with Heather, an Australian academic. The pair are still together after over 50 years even though they live apart and only see each other less than 10 times a year.
When asked for the secret of their romance, Miriam remarked: ''I think love and trust, and telling the truth. Never let the sun set on a quarrel. We don't live together, which is probably why we've stayed together that long. She likes to work and I do, too. Communication - you must talk to your partner. I speak to her every day on the phone, sometimes more than once.''
Miriam - who currently stars in UK TV series 'Call the Midwife' - admits that she is unsure whether the pair's relationship would be as secure if they lived with each other.
She said: ''We don't know; we'd have to find out. I think so, because we really do love each other. I love her more and more. I don't know that she loves me more and more.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Virtually impossible to market, this film isn't nearly as wacky and rude as its cast...
Andy Brewster is an inventor who is determined to sell his brand new product by...
Spectacular animation and a terrific voice cast go a long way to making this soaring...
The Guardians of Ga'Hoole are sworn to protect the innocent from trouble and vanquish evil....
Lemme tell ya, this was the most unusual screening I've been to in a long...
When you have a performance as fresh and audacious as this one from a movie...
Now that the 20th century is finally over, I guess it's time to start re-interpreting...
Welcome back, Potter.The beloved Harry Potter returns to screens, a scant year after his most...