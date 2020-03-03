Miriam Margolyes always knew she was a lesbian because she doesn't feel ''groin excitement'' from men.

The 78-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Heather Sutherland since 1967 and admits that she knew she was gay for a long time because she just never was attracted to men in a sexual way.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Miriam said: ''I used to have crushes (on women) and they were incredibly passionate and all-consuming. I wasn't interested in men and I'm still not - I'm not interested in their souls, because very few men have souls. When you find one that has, it's worth it.

''Most of them are just so trivial. And if you're not sexually interested in men, they're unbearably trivial. I can like them and have my male friends, but I just don't feel groin excitement from them.''

The 'Harry Potter' star also opened up on her relationship with Heather, an Australian academic. The pair are still together after over 50 years even though they live apart and only see each other less than 10 times a year.

When asked for the secret of their romance, Miriam remarked: ''I think love and trust, and telling the truth. Never let the sun set on a quarrel. We don't live together, which is probably why we've stayed together that long. She likes to work and I do, too. Communication - you must talk to your partner. I speak to her every day on the phone, sometimes more than once.''

Miriam - who currently stars in UK TV series 'Call the Midwife' - admits that she is unsure whether the pair's relationship would be as secure if they lived with each other.

She said: ''We don't know; we'd have to find out. I think so, because we really do love each other. I love her more and more. I don't know that she loves me more and more.''