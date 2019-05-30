Miranda Richardson feels ''lucky'' she became famous before social media existed.

The 61-year-old actress - who is most famous for her performances in 'Blackadder' and the 'Harry Potter' films - is glad that she started acting in the 1980s because she could make her name without the pressure and intrusion of apps like Twitter and Instagram.

Miranda is also dismayed that some parts go to actors based on how many followers they have.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Shakespeare column, she said: ''I consider myself lucky to have started my career at a different time. It seems that social media can make or break somebody in two seconds, where the amount of followers can influence the amount of work you get.''

Miranda - who plays Madame Tracy in new Amazon Prime Video series 'Good Omens' - has been delighted at how things have changed in the TV and movie business for women over the years and is excited at how many opportunities are out there now, especially on the small screen.

She said: ''I think there are more opportunities now for women in telly, but in film the real character roles are still too few.

''I've tried not to get typecast - I think that's been easy, though, because I'm not any particular type.''