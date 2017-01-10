The singer will prepare for her upcoming Highway Vagabond Tour with a show in Chicago, Illinois to benefit her Women Creators Scholarship Fund on 24 January (17).

All proceeds from the Joe's Bar gig will boost a scholarship that aims to help one female attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee pursue her dreams of a career in the music industry.

The 18-date Highway Vagabond Tour, which will also feature Old Dominion, begins in Indiana on 26 January (17).