Miranda Lambert will make her producing debut in 'Something In The Water'.

The 33-year-old musician is set to join the production of Lionsgate's upcoming friendship comedy movie as she takes on the role of executive music producer who will oversee music curation and also write an exclusive song for the movie's soundtrack.

In the same announcement obtained by Deadline.com, YouTube comedy star Grace Helbig has joined the cast of the production which revolves around five women in the South of the United States who challenge their male partners to a bass fishing competition.

It isn't the first movie role for Grace either, as she previously co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in 'Dirty 30' - which was also a Lionsgate movie - and voiced Sugar Cookieloaf in animated movie 'Trolls'.

'Something In The Water' is being co-written and directed by Trey Fanjoy, who will receive writing help from Cindy McCreery.

Speaking about the movie and its current casting, Trey told Deadline.com: ''Strong, amazing women are at the heart of this story and they're also at the centre of this film creatively. Grace is in the zone comedically and at the top of her game and so is Miranda, artistically and musically. I'm thrilled to have so many wonderful creative collaborators.''

The movie marks Trey's feature film directing debut, and will be produced by Ken Treusch for Bleecker Street Entertainment alongside Trey and Grace.

Jordan Gilbert is the creative executive for Lionsgate, whilst Aquila/Wood is casting the film ready for production to take place in Nashville later this year.

As of yet, the movie has no other confirmed cast members and a release date has not been set.