Miranda Lambert reportedly threw her salad over a woman's head during a heated exchange at a steakhouse on Sunday (10.02.19).

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old country singer was dining at the Nashville Stoney River Steakhouse with her mother, Beverly June Hughes, and a family friend, when a row broke out between them and a couple on a neighbouring table.

'The House That Built Me' songstress reportedly got into an argument with the couple after the older gentleman picked a fight with Miranda's friend in the toilet after he made a comment about millennials and their smartphones, and after a heated exchange between the two groups, Miranda allegedly dumped her dinner in the woman's lap.

Sources told the website that the two-time Grammy award winner initially had to be held back after the man came up to her table and started screaming, prompting her to argue back.

Things eventually got so heated, Miranda allegedly threw her food.

Law enforcement were called to the restaurant following a call regarding two men fighting, however, by the time police arrived at the scene, Miranda and the other guests had left the scene and so the cops did not file a report over the incident.

The website have reached out to representatives of both Miranda and the restaurant's head office to get their version of events but at the time of writing, neither party has commented on the alleged altercation.