Miranda Lambert has thanked her boyfriend Anderson East for being ''supportive and kind''.

The 33-year-old country music star and the 'What Would It Take' musician have been dating for over a year, and the blonde beauty has taken to Instagram to thank him for always being there for her throughout their relationship.

Sharing a photo of the pair from the Academy of Country Music Awards which took place earlier this week, the 'Vice' hitmaker wrote: ''My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. #bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama#blueeyes (sic)''

Miranda and Anderson, 28, kickstarted their relationship after the 'Over You' singer divorced from Blake Shelton - who is now in a relationship with Gwen Stefani - in 2015.

Last year, a source described the pair as ''serious''.

They said: ''Whenever they are together they act like two free spirits ... Miranda adores Anderson. They understand each other. Anderson has given Miranda this confidence she hasn't felt in some time. They are very supportive with each other and their careers.

''Anderson and Miranda are serious. They have met both sides of their families. Both their families love what they have. They seem like they are in such a great place. They spend so much time together. They are also very involved with Miranda's animals. That's a big part of her life and Anderson is a huge animal lover.''

Meanwhile, the 'House That Built Me' singer previously praised her ex-husband, insisting he is an ''amazing'' man.

She said: ''Marriage is a tough business, and we gave it our best college try. I had a great relationship with an amazing man, so I know what good is. I have a great launching pad for the future. I will never take that for granted.

''Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey, and going, 'Man, this sucks right now.'''