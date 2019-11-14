Miranda Lambert is focusing on her ''personal'' goals.

The 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' singer - who married Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony in January - has a lot of ''dreams'' that she wants to fulfill away from her country music career.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Country Music Awards (CMAs) in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (13.11.19), she told ABC: ''I have so many dreams left. I'm starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were, because I was so career-driven early on.''

Among Miranda's new goals are landing a part in an animated movie and writing music for a stage production.

She added: ''I would like to write for a Broadway musical, I think that would be a cool thing that I've never done before.

''Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon movie, maybe a little redneck fish in Nemo or something. Whatever they'll have me do!''

Before she can focus on anything new, Miranda has a string of concert dates to fulfill and is thrilled her policeman husband has taken leave from work so he can join her on tour.

She said: ''My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes.

''I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there.''

The 35-year-old singer - who was previously married to Blake Shelton -

recently admitted she's happier than she's ever been with Brendan.

She gushed: ''It's really good to be genuinely happy. You almost don't realise that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'

''He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance.

''He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone's that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.''