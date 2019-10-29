Miranda Lambert's Pistol Annies bandmates ''plucked'' Brendan McLoughlin for her.

The 'Tin Man' singer - who wed the police officer in a secret ceremony in January after just three months of dating - has revealed she first met her spouse when he was working at 'Good Morning America' and things developed between them after Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley secretly went on to invite him to one of their concerts.

She told the New York Times newspaper: ''I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year. Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did 'Good Morning America'. My husband was doing security there for the show.

''My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.

''My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty'.

''Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!''

The 35-year-old star - who was previously married to Blake Shelton - also admitted even her parents thought she was ''super-boring'' when she was a teenager.

Asked what she was like at 16, she said: ''I'd started my plan of 'How do I not go to college?' I struggled in school. I didn't fail, but I barely passed. I was really, really a goody-two-shoes, and super boring. I was a good kid.

''Even my parents were like, 'You're not much fun.' Then I made up for it. I started working in a bar at 17, and discovered a world outside of my Bible Belt town.''