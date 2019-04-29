Miranda Lambert's fashion line is named after her horse.

The 35-year-old singer launched Idyllwind in September 2018, which features her own signature country style including cowboy boots, denim, sundresses and more, and now the star has revealed that she chose the name in honour of her equine, Ellie Idyllwind, because the new endeavour reminded her of the first time she went horseback riding just five years ago and how she had to '' be brave'' in order to ''try something new''.

She told Page Six Style: ''I had started riding horses at the age of 30. I had never ridden a horse before in my life - it was fun and a bit scary at the same time.

''When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.''

And Miranda wanted her fashion line to be an ''extension'' of her own style and ''music'', and the songstress admitted that she has a ''boot problem'' because she loves them so much, and had to make sure she included them in her collection.

She added: ''Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music. It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style.

''It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots. I definitely have a boot problem!''

The 'Tin Man' hitmaker loves cowboy style and insisted that she wasn't aware that ''yeehaw couture'' is being paraded on red carpets by A-listers wearing the Western-inspired looks.

She continued: ''I don't really know what the 'yeehaw' thing is all about, but it's good to know that the Western trend is being embraced and is considered fashionable.''