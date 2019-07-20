Miranda Lambert's husband is on a leave of absence from the New York Police Department.

28-year-old police officer Brendan McLoughlin married the country music superstar in January, just two months after they met when Miranda, 35, and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on 'Good Morning America'.

At the time, Brendan had been assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square, where the show is filmed.

They have been dividing their time between New York City and Nashville since the wedding but Brendan has now taken an extended period of leave from his job.

A representative from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told PEOPLE that ''Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on a leave of absence.

''The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law.''

Despite being one of the world's best-known country singers, Miranda managed to keep her romance with Brendan away from the spotlight until she announced their wedding in February. She previously dated fellow musician Evan Felker until they split in 2018, when Miranda admitted her love life had been a ''roller-coaster ride''.

Describing herself as ''happily single'', Miranda - who was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015 - shared: ''Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.''