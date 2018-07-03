Miranda Lambert doesn't want to relive the ''hell'' of the last couple of years.

The 'House That Built Me' singer released her sixth album, 'The Weight of These Wings', back in 2016 and has now opened up as to why she didn't want to do too much promotion for the album at the time.

She said: ''It was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So, I didn't want to rehash. I'd finally gotten to a place where I wasn't sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything.

''When the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?' I hung up. I told [my manager], 'I just can't do this.' What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven't really. Until now.''

At the time, Miranda had split from Blake Shelton and he was dating fellow singer Gwen Stefani and she was happy to ''wallow'' in those feelings for a while.

She told HITS Daily Double: ''Sometimes you have to wallow in it a little bit. You have to feel it. I remember telling [my producer] Frank right before I started writing, just the beginning of some turmoil ... We were having drinks at the Red Door, and I remember saying, 'I'm about to feel a lot. I'm ready to feel every bit of it, and I'm gonna use all of it.' And he said, 'I'm in.'''