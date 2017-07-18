Miranda Lambert's boyfriend Anderson East ''owns [her] heart''.

The 33-year-old country singer has been dating the fellow musician since December 2015, and the blonde-haired beauty has taken to social media to gush about her beau in a heartfelt post to celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday (17.07.17), which saw her hail Anderson as a ''light that could outshine the sun.''

The artist shared a string of pictures of her with Anderson, including one of the pair strolling along arm in arm, one of the pair in front of a theme park ride, and another of Anderson blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

The collage, which was edited with a black and white filter and shared on Miranda's personal Instagram account, read: ''Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart.

''You are a light that could outshine the sun. (sic)''

The 'Heart Like Mine' hitmaker continued to thank her lover for ''inspiring'' her throughout their 19-month relationship, and has revealed she ''loves'' nothing more than making memories with him.

Her post continued: ''Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. I love making memories with you. #burnincandlesatbothends #30somethings Tommy Barrett and #birthdayselfie And thank you to our friends @chrisstapleton @morganwithane @brent_cobb And @darienlake for making it such a special celebration #darienlakethemepark #rollercoasters&waterslides (sic).''

Miranda announced her divorce from her ex-husband Blake Shelton, 41, in July 2015 after four years of marriage, but it has been reported the musician has moved on from the split and is ''really enjoying'' her romance with Anderson.

Speaking about the couple to Us Weekly magazine, a source said: ''They are really enjoying each other's company.

''She couldn't have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy.''

And friends, as well as family close to the pair, ''love'' seeing the duo together.

A separate source said: ''Everyone loves them together.''