Miranda Lambert is reportedly romancing Evan Felker.

The 34-year-old singer - who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, and broke up with ex-boyfriend Anderson East earlier this year - is believed to have struck up a new relationship with fellow musician Evan, who is a member of the neo-folk band Turnpike Troubadours.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They are very much involved.''

Evan's band are currently opening for Miranda on her 'Livin' Like Hippies' tour, which kicked off in January and runs until June.

Another insider told the publication that the pair ''started spending a lot more time together while on the road,'' when things just ''happened'' between them, and they've been romantically involved ever since.

News of Miranda's split from musician Anderson - whom she dated for two years - was first reported earlier this month.

A source said at the time: ''They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there.''

Despite only recently having the break-up confirmed, the 'House That Built Me' hitmaker fuelled speculation they had parted ways in March, when she she spoke out about heartbreak.

Before performing her track 'Tin Man', Miranda said: ''I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really p****d sometimes. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately. But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one.''

Meanwhile Evan has recently filed for divorce from his wife Staci Nelson, whom he has been married to since 2016. According to Us Weekly, Evan filed for divorce on February 16, with Staci filing 12 days later.