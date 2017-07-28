Miranda Lambert says she had a transformative experience at a U2 concert.

The 33-year-old singer recently attended the group's gig in Louisville, Kentucky's Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on their 'Joshua Tree' tour and called it extremely ''powerful''.

She told Billboard: ''Stadium shows are hard. I'm like, 'S**t, man. I just walked a million miles, I couldn't get an Uber, and my beer's hot,' but I left there feeling uplifted, exhausted and stimulated all at the same time. I grew up singing country music and haven't gone to many rock shows. I didn't know just how powerful four dudes up there on this giant stage could be. I couldn't even see Bono, but I felt every single word of every song.''

Meanwhile, Miranda also revealed that she has no plans to get political with her own music as she doesn't want to use her platform to share her own opinions.

She said: ''I'm a country singer. We talk about tears in our beers.

''I am a 100 percent believer in not ever using the platform that I've built for anything other than music, because music to me is an escape from your own reality. I don't want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions.

''It's so divided [in politics], you can't win anyway - and what are you winning? For someone to agree with you, and now you've spoken your piece and p****d off many other people, just for one person to go, 'She's right'? It doesn't do any good.''