Miranda Lambert has spoken out about heartbreak, amid speculation she has split up with Anderson East.

The 34-year-old country music star opened up about her emotions during her concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee earlier this week and revealed she pours her heartbreak into her emotional songs.

According to local news outlet Knox News, before performing her song 'Tin Man', Miranda said: ''I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel.

''I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really p****d sometimes. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately.

''But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one.''

Miranda and Anderson, 29, started dating in 2015, three months after she split from former husband Blake Shelton.

They celebrated their second anniversary in September 2017 but speculation about problems in their relationship started after East unfollowed Lambert on Instagram, PEOPLE reports.

Miranda's comments about heartbreak came just days after In Touch magazine alleged the pair had split up.

A source told the publication: ''She didn't see it coming,'' adding that the pair grew apart while touring separately.

The insider added: ''She's been writing songs and she'll join The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in July. She refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself.''