Miranda Lambert has married Brendan Mcloughlin.

The 35-year-old singer - who was previously married to fellow music star Blake Shelton - has revealed via social media that she and Brendan recently tied the knot, sharing pictures of their wedding day on Instagram.

She wrote alongside some romantic shots of the special occasion: ''In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)''

In the photos on Instagram, Miranda and Brendan are seen wearing their wedding-day outfits as they share a warm embrace.

Despite being one of the world's best-known country singers, Miranda has managed to keep her romance with Brendan away from the spotlight until now.

She previously dated fellow musician Evan Felker until they split in 2018, when Miranda admitted her love life had been a ''roller-coaster ride''.

Describing herself as ''happily single'', Miranda - who was previously married to Blake from 2011 until 2015 - shared: ''Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.''

Miranda also acknowledged that she faces the same ''struggles'' as many of her fans.

She said: ''We're all just living our lives and having the same struggles and the same joys and the same outlooks.''