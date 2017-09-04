Miranda Lambert leads the nominations for this year's Country Music Awards (CMAs) with five nods.

The 33-year-old star is in the running for both Single and Song of the Year for her track 'Tin Man', as well as Music Video for the Year for 'Vice' and Album of the Year for 'The Weight of These Wings'.

Miranda also scored her eleventh nomination for Female Vocalist - a crown she'll be hoping to regain after previously taking the prize in consecutive years from 2010-2015 - but missed out on a nod in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category.

That accolade will go to either Keith Urban - who, along with Little Big Town, is up for four prizes - Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church or Chris Stapleton.

The nominations were revealed on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (04.09.17) by reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osbourne, and rising stars Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch.

T.J. Osborne joked he and his brother John were relieved to be up for Vocal Duo of the Year again, as well as Music Video of the Year for 'It Ain't My Fault'.

He quipped: ''I think just even being nominated is really cool. I will say, being the reigning duo winner, I was hoping that we would be at least nominated this time or you would have seen a complete meltdown.''

And Lauren was overjoyed to get her first-ever CMA nomination, in the New Artist of the Year category.

She said: ''I'm really trying not to cry because I feel like I always cry. I'm blown away. I'm really excited and it's an honour.''

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will see Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return as hosts for the 10th time.

The ceremony takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9 and will broadcast live on ABC.

CMA Awards 2017 Full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year:

'Better Man' - Little Big Town

'Blue Ain't Your Color' - Keith Urban

'Body Like A Back Road' - Sam Hunt

'Dirt On My Boots' - Jon Pardi

'Tin Man' - Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year:

The Breaker - Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:

'Better Man', Songwriter: Taylor Swift

'Blue Ain't Your Color', Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

'Body Like A Back Road', Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

'Dirt On My Boots', Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

'Tin Man', Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year:

'Craving You' - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

'Funny How Time Slips Away' - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

'Kill A Word' - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

'Setting the World on Fire' - Kenny Chesney with P!nk

'Speak to a Girl' - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Music Video of the Year:

'Better Man' - Little Big Town, Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

'Blue Ain't Your Color' - Keith Urban, Director: Carter Smith

'Craving You' - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

'It Ain't My Fault' - Brothers Osborne, Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

'Vice' - Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy

New Artist of the Year:

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young