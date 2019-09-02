Miranda Lambert isn't ''sad anymore.''

The country star has thanked her husband Brendan McLoughlin - who she married in a secret ceremony in January after just three months of dating - for putting a smile back on her face after she was left heartbroken by her ex-spouse Blake Shelton in 2015.

Before singing a stripped-down version of 'Tin Man' during her 'Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars' tour, Miranda told her fans at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlanta: ''Lucky for me, I'm not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband -- from Staten Island, by the way! So even though I'm not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I'm going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me.''

Miranda - who is known for keeping her private life close to her chest - announced in February that she and Brendan had tied the knot the month before.

She wrote alongside some romantic shots of the special occasion: ''In honour of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)''

Their new relationship status means Miranda now splits her time between New York and Nashville, Tennessee, as Brendan has just been promoted to a sergeant at the Police Department in the Big Apple and has a 10-month-old baby with his ex-girlfriend.

However, Miranda quite enjoys her blended family.

She said recently: ''We have the best of both worlds.

''We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance.''

Miranda was married to Blake from 2011 until 2015.