Miranda Lambert has vowed to be ''honest about being flawed''.

The 34-year-old musician is done with pretending to be ''perfect'', as she says she ''won't be good any more'' and is letting her emotions out in her upcoming record.

She said: ''I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That's all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.

''I can't do or be [perfect] anymore, or it'll drive me crazy. I won't be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life's work and my life's story. But there was also relief. I was thankful to let the music do what the music does - and to allow myself that [therapy].''

The 'Vice' singer has been using music as an outlet for her emotions for some time, especially following her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015, and most recent split from Anderson East.

Miranda says she felt ''humbled'' to be ''hurt'' by her break-ups, as they pushed her into a ''writing mode'' that she hadn't been in before.

She added: ''2015 pushed me into a writing mode I've never been in before. It's very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me.

''I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer. That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, 'I get it - I've been there too.' And, 'It's why I related to you because I went through the same thing.'''

Miranda and Anderson began dating in December 2015 following her split from Blake, and split after over two years in April this year.

And the 'Mama's Broken Heart' singer admits she sometimes finds writing about her experiences ''unpleasant'', but always feels better about it eventually.

Speaking to HITS Daily Double, she said:''I'm willing to say whatever I need to say so people understand. I'm hoping my story's their story, because everybody's had s**t in their lives. I'm just thankful I get a voice to speak about it.''

''It's unpleasant, believe me. It's unpleasant for me sometimes to write it down and sing it into my phone. 'Oh, I hurt myself, you know,' and I'm glad I did because I hope it hurts somebody else too. It lets it out.''