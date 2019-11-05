Miranda Lambert has reached a new ''level'' of happiness since meeting Brendan McLoughlin.

The 35-year-old singer - who was previously married to Blake Shelton - wed the policeman in a secret ceremony in February and she admitted the 29-year-old cop has enriched her life and keeps things ''normal and cool''.

She gushed: ''It's really good to be genuinely happy. You almost don't realise that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'

''He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance.

''He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone's that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.''

The 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' singer has caused a stir on social media thanks to her videos of her shirtless husband doing chores around the house and she admitted she ''lucked out'' when she met him.

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I posted him and it blew up. I'm like, 'Honey, people love you.'

''He does it all. Laundry... it's great. I lucked out!''

And Miranda is now thinking of casting Brendan in one of her music videos.

She mused: ''I should ... I mean, he's a video babe, isn't he?''

Before making her new LP 'Wildcard', Miranda took a break from her solo career and found it very helpful.

She said: ''I wasn't really sure how to take a break because I haven't [before].

''I felt like you have to fall in love with it again and you can't do that if you don't miss it. I didn't choose the break -- my manager suggested it strongly, and she was right because I was a little tired.''