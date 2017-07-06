Miranda Lambert googles her ''cute'' boyfriend.

The 'House That Built Me' star has confessed to searching for pictures of her boyfriend Anderson East online so she can browse hundreds of pictures of him.

She admitted: ''The last thing I googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures.''

And the 33-year-old singer relies heavily on her beau and says he would be the first person she would call if she was having a meltdown.

Asked who she would call if she is on the verge of a meltdown, she said: ''My boyfriend.''

And revealing how she de-stresses, she added: ''I ride horses, drink wine and go Glamping.''

Miranda - who divorced Blake Shelton in 2015 - has a philosophical outlook on love and says it is definitely ''worth it'' despite all the hardships a couple may face.

Asked what is one thing she knows about love, she told the August issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''It's big and it's worth it.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously praised her other half for being ''supportive and kind''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. #bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama#blueeyes (sic)''

The pair's relationship has been ''serious'' from the get go, according to a source at the time.

They said: ''Whenever they are together they act like two free spirits ... Miranda adores Anderson. They understand each other. Anderson has given Miranda this confidence she hasn't felt in some time. They are very supportive with each other and their careers.

''Anderson and Miranda are serious. They have met both sides of their families. Both their families love what they have. They seem like they are in such a great place. They spend so much time together. They are also very involved with Miranda's animals. That's a big part of her life and Anderson is a huge animal lover.''