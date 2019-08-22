Miranda Lambert admitted she will ''never get over'' getting to live out her dreams as she collected the Milestone Award at the 2019 ACM Honors ceremony.

The 35-year-old country pop star was handed the prestigious prize - which recognises artists who have achieved an outstanding achievement - by her hero Keith Urban at the bash at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night (21.08.19), who recalled how he knew the 'Little Red Wagon' hitmaker would be a big star from when she opened for him on tour back in 2005.

Introducing Miranda - who is the most-award artist in ACM Awards history - to the stage, Keith, 51, said: ''She did what I used to do: whoever I was opening for, I used to sit in front of the stage and watch every show and I'd be taking mental notes.

''She was at the front of my show every night we played. And I remember thinking, 'I know that person really well.'''

The 'Coming Home' singer went on to praise Miranda for staying ''true'' to herself.

He gushed: ''You followed your muse wherever you went.

''You made the records you wanted to make.

''You stayed true to yourself, and here you are accepting this award.''

In her speech, Miranda - who releases her seventh studio album 'Wildcard' on November 1 - said: ''I am so humbled. I'm standing on this Ryman stage in front of one of my heroes.

''I couldn't believe that we'd get to live this amazing life and follow our dreams and just be part of this awesome family.

''Some days it feels like I've been doing it for two days, and some days it feels like 200 years. And I'll never get over it.''