Miranda Lambert ''creeps'' on her husband Brendan McLoughlin a lot.

The 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' hitmaker posted a video of her spouse doing the laundry to promote her new song and she has now quipped she is always ''creeping'' on him when he does the household chores.

She told Billboard magazine: ''He said he's happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there. I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video. Having time off to write was great. I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I'm definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road.''

Miranda revealed via social media recently that she married Brendan, sharing pictures of their wedding day on Instagram.

She wrote alongside some romantic shots of the special occasion: ''In honour of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)''

Despite being one of the world's best-known country singers, Miranda has managed to keep her romance with Brendan away from the spotlight until now. She previously dated fellow musician Evan Felker until they split in 2018, when Miranda admitted her love life had been a ''roller-coaster ride''.

Describing herself as ''happily single'', Miranda - who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015 - shared: ''Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.''