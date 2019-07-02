Miranda Lambert has joked her management team won't let her take time off ever again - because she ''gets married and does weird sh*t.''

The 35-year-old country star has just returned to the music scene following an eight-month hiatus - during which time she tied the knot with her partner Brendan McLoughlin following a whirlwind romance - and her team have teased they won't allow her any more holiday because they're scared of what she'll do next.

Speaking to Chicago radio station US99, the 'Mama's Broken Heart' hitmaker said: ''They're not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird sh*t. I had the longest break I've ever had in 17 years.''

However, her management will need to be a bit more lenient on the projects they agree to as Miranda will need to split her time between New York and Nashville, Tennessee, for at least the next year, as Brendan wants to keep his job at the Police Department in the Big Apple, having just been promoted to a sergeant.

Brendan also has an eight-month-old baby with his ex-girlfriend - who is based in the city - but Miranda quite enjoys her blended family.

She said recently: ''We have the best of both worlds.

''We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance.''

Miranda - who is known for keeping her private life close to her chest - announced that she and Brendan had tied the knot in February after three months of dating.

She wrote alongside some romantic shots of the special occasion: ''In honour of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)''

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015.