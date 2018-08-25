Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have split up.

The 34-year-old singer - who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015 - started dating fellow musician Evan, who is a member of the neo-folk band Turnpike Troubadours, earlier this year after becoming close when his group supported her on tour.

Describing herself as ''happily single'', Miranda added to The Tennessean: ''Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.''

The Turnpike Troubadours pulled out of their final performances of Miranda's 'The Bandwagon Tour', citing ''family emergencies''.

Their publicist said: ''They are no longer playing those dates due to some serious family emergencies. The band needs to be close to home.''

Miranda has reunited with her fellow Pistol Annies Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe to write their third album, which will be released later this year, and she revealed she will be very honest about her life in the songs.

She said: ''Sometimes the music is so honest that it's like, 'Oh, that kind of hurts a little'. But, it's good. We just want women to understand that we're all doing the same thing. We're all just living our lives and having the same struggles and the same joys and the same outlooks.''

Miranda's split from Evan comes as a surprise as he recently divorced his wife Stacy.

After he filed for divorce in February, a friend said: ''Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her.''