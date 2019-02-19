Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin will jet between New York and Nashville for at least the next year.

The couple - who recently announced they tied the knot - have no plans to move into each other's homes at least for the next 12 months, as Brendan wants to keep his job at the New York Police Department.

Miranda is planning to fly out to see Brendan and vice versa for the time being and he is expected to reassess the situation this time next year.

Brendan - who has just been promoted to sergeant - also has a baby with his ex-girlfriend and according to TMZ, he has 50/50 custody.

Miranda revealed via social media recently that she married Brendan, sharing pictures of their wedding day on Instagram.

She wrote alongside some romantic shots of the special occasion: ''In honour of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. [love heart emoji] #theone (sic)''

Despite being one of the world's best-known country singers, Miranda has managed to keep her romance with Brendan away from the spotlight until now.

She previously dated fellow musician Evan Felker until they split in 2018, when Miranda admitted her love life had been a ''roller-coaster ride''.

Describing herself as ''happily single'', Miranda - who was previously married to Blake from 2011 until 2015 - shared: ''Love is a hard road sometimes and it's been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I'm definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I've had some really good songs come out of it. You've got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.''