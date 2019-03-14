Miranda Kerr won't buy her son a car.

The 35-year-old model has eight-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and has said that despite her tot's privileged upbringing, she won't be buying him his own car when he's older as she wants him to learn the importance of working hard and saving up his own money.

She said: ''I told Flynn that if he wants a car, he needs to start saving now. He needs to learn the importance of working for himself because I had to do that.''

The brunette beauty - who also has son Hart, 10 months, with her current husband and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel - makes sure to keep her family life private, and only ever sends pictures of her kids to her family members through her husband's photo sharing app, because she believes it's ''such a safe way to communicate''.

Speaking to InStyle magazine's April 2019 issue, she said: ''We decided as a couple to keep him private for as long as possible. The only way we send photos of him to relatives on the other side of the world is through Snapchat because it's such a safe way to communicate.''

Meanwhile, Miranda recently said she's keen to have another child in the future, though ''not right this second''.

She said of the prospect of being pregnant again: ''Not right this second, but yeah, definitely at some point. I love being a mum. It's just the most rewarding thing.''

But if she does have another baby, Miranda will take care to ensure her sons don't feel left out as she admitted Flynn confided in her that he felt ''frustrated'' not to get to spend as much time with her as he used to after Hart was born.

She recalled: ''About a month after Hart was born, Flynn said to me, 'Mum, I'm a little frustrated.' He said, 'I know I was the one who wanted a baby brother - like, I know it was my idea...But I'm feeling a little frustrated that I don't get as much time with you as I used to.'

''I was like, 'I know, but honey, you know it's not going to be like this forever.' ''