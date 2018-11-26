Miranda Kerr ''definitely'' wants another child.

The 35-year-old model - who has sons Flynn, seven, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and Hart, six months, with spouse Evan Spiegel - thinks being a parent is very ''rewarding'' and can't wait to expand her brood even further.

She said of the prospect of being pregnant again: ''Not right this second, but yeah, definitely at some point. I love being a mum. It's just the most rewarding thing.''

But if she does have another baby, Miranda will take care to ensure her sons don't feel left out as she admitted Flynn confided in her that he felt ''frustrated'' not to get to spend as much time with her as he used to after Hart was born.

She recalled to Australia's Marie Claire magazine: ''About a month after Hart was born, Flynn said to me, 'Mum, I'm a little frustrated.' He said, 'I know I was the one who wanted a baby brother - like, I know it was my idea...But I'm feeling a little frustrated that I don't get as much time with you as I used to.'

''I was like, 'I know, but honey, you know it's not going to be like this forever.' ''

As a Victoria's Secret model, Miranda was known for her toned torso but the Kora Organics founder has embraced her ''mum-bod'' and doesn't mind that she might never get her old body back.

She said: ''It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby...it's OK, I've got a mum-bod and it's fine! I don't mind. It's all part of it.

''I took nine months - well, 10 months - to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!''