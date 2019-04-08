Miranda Kerr feels ''very blessed'' to be expecting another child.

The supermodel - who is pregnant with her third child, and her second with her husband Evan Spiegel - says she is feeling ''quite nauseous'' at the moment but she is ''so happy'' to be having a baby.

She said: ''I've been quite nauseous but it's all going well and I just feel very happy and very blessed ... We're not telling people how far along I am because my husband's very private. I'm not!''

The brunette beauty has learned to become a ''morning person'' now she has Flynn, eight, who she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, and Hart, 11 months, with Evan.

She added: ''So I've had to learn to become a morning person! I have that hour to myself before the kids wake up, and I make sure I get in the shower and do my Kora routine. After that I meditate. You have to compromise.''

Whatever name they choose for their new arrival, Miranda and Evan want it to be something that ''resonates'' with both of them like Hart does.

She told OK! magazine: ''Evan's grandfather was called Hart, so it's a special family name, something that resonates with both of us.''

Miranda and Evan announced they are expecting their second child in a joint statement last month, which read: ''Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.''

And following the arrival of Hart, Miranda has embraced her ''mum-bod'' and doesn't mind that she might never get her old body back.

She said: ''It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby...it's OK, I've got a mum-bod and it's fine! I don't mind. It's all part of it. I took nine months - well, 10 months - to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!''