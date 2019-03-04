Miranda Kerr's organic skincare line is her ''first child''.

The former 'Victoria's Secret' model - who has Flynn, eight, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and nine-month-old Hart with Snapchat CEO spouse, Evan Spiegel - founded Kora Organics 10 years ago in her native Australia, and the star considers the products to be her first baby because she poured all her energy into the brand before having her sons.

Speaking to You magazine, she said: ''[Kora Organics] It's my first child, really. I started it before my pregnancies. It's good for people, good for the planet and it's healthy for the skin.''

The blonde beauty also admitted that it was her husband's idea to make her brand - which now has a range of 30 products that are available in 25 countries - global and though it was a ''scary'' prospect, she's glad she put the work in to establish the brand because she can now be at home more and be there for her sons while they grow up.

She added: ''Evan persuaded me to do it. It was scary to put in all that [money] I've worked so hard for. I used to work six days a week in two different countries a week before Flynn was born. Then I tried to pull back but I was still working like crazy, though now I do a lot from home. I want to be there for my kids and work around their schedule.''

Miranda, 35, confessed that she wants to instil the importance of having a good work ethic into her children, as well as keeping essential time for yourself.

She said: ''I have half an hour to myself from 5.30am while Evan's getting ready. I use that time to do my meditation. Then the kids are up and it's all go. When Flynnie is with me I like to drop him at school and pick him up.

''He's learning. Flynn knows this is my company and I put my all into it; he understands the importance of work.''