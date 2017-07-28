Miranda Kerr admits it is a ''constant juggle'' balancing her career and her family life with her six-year-old son Flynn and her husband Evan Spiegel.
Miranda Kerr says it is a ''constant juggle'' balancing her career and her family life.
The 34-year-old model is a busy woman but always makes time for her six-year-old son Flynn, who she has with her ex-husband Orlando Boom.
She said: ''It's a constant juggle. But it has become easier with time and learning to prioritise and not overcommit myself. We have to remember it's okay to say no. I try and minimise my travel as much as possible. When you become a mom, the most important thing is your child, and you try to work everything in and around what is best for them.
''The first few months [and years] are a huge adjustment for any new parent, but I was lucky in some respects that my job has flexibility. I wasn't governed by working 9-to-5, so I could ease myself back into everything, and I had a supportive, respectful, and understanding team.''
And Miranda - who tied the knot with Evan Spiegel earlier this year - says being a mother is her ''biggest honour and joy''.
She told MyDomaine: ''There is nothing better than picking my son up from school and seeing his little face light up. It is joy and love in the purest form. I think the most challenging part is the responsibility of raising a child to be the best versions of themselves, to have courage, manners, and to be kind.
''Thinking back, the sleep deprivation for the first year was pretty challenging, but being a mother is my biggest honour and joy; the sleepless nights were well worth it.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.