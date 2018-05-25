Miranda Kerr bought her favourite beauty product on Amazon.

The 35-year-old model struggles to find time between work and spending time with her sons - Flynn, seven, who she has with former spouse Orlando Bloom, and newborn Hart with husband Evan Spiegel - but likes to unwind with a 'spa day' in the comfort of her own home, where she uses a microdermabrasion tool and face masks to give her skin an extra glow.

When asked about her ultimate beauty indulgence, the Kora Beauty founder said: ''An at-home spa day. Between Flynn and [having a beauty line], it's easier to do treatments at home. Plus, I find I can get the same results. If I have someone come over to give me a body massage, I'll ask them to massage my face too. Then I'll use this little microdermabrasion machine I got really inexpensively on Amazon. After that I'll rub a few drops of my Noni Glow Face Oil between my palms and pat it all over. The nutrients sink in even deeper after you've had a good exfoliation. Then I might follow that with a mask. It's like my own mini facial.''

And the brunet beauty - who became the first Australian Victoria's Secret model after joining the lingerie brand in 2007 - said her most valuable beauty advice came from her mother Therese Kerr, who told her that beauty came from the inside.

She explained to InStyle Online: ''(My best advice came) from my mum. Since I was a young girl, she's always told me, 'Let your little light shine. When people can really embrace that and shine from the inside and let their heart come through, that's what's so attractive and beautiful.''