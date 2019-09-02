Miranda Kerr has postponed Kora Organics' 10th birthday celebrations.

The 36-year-old model is currently pregnant with her third child and as the baby is due around the same time as her clean beauty brand turns 10, Miranda told Marie Claire Australia that the celebrations have been put on hold for now.

Miranda believes one of its main advantages her company has over its competitors is that Kora - which counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and Kourtney Kardashian among its celebrity fans - uses certified organic ingredients in its products.

A Kora spokesperson explained: ''Clean beauty is a massive trend at the moment, but the thing with 'clean' beauty is, whatever country is manufacturing the product gets to determine what's clean and what's not. Whereas 'certified organic' means you are certified by an independent body. That's something that sets Kora Organics apart from the whole movement.''

Meanwhile, Miranda - who has Flynn, eight, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, born in May 2018, with Evan - previously revealed her entire family starts the day with a shot of celery juice.

She said: ''At the moment, our whole family's on celery juice.

''First thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

''I started doing it, and then I got Evan to do it. We do 16oz, Flynn does 30ml and the baby does at least 10ml in a little plastic syringe. Everyone loves it.''

Miranda's Kora range of beauty products feature extracts from the noni plant, and the Australian beauty has always been a big fan of the benefits of noni .

She said: ''My grandmother introduced me to noni when I was 13. My whole family is very much into health and wellness and the noni was something that stuck as a daily thing.

''It's basically a superfood super-fruit because it has over 100 vitamins and minerals and is full of antioxidants.

''People have been using it for thousands of years both internally and externally - and getting incredible results.

''When I started drinking it, I had more energy. I was getting tired at school and it really helped with energy and focus.

''If I had a breakout, my grandma would say, 'Put a big of noni on it, love'. My grandpa would drink it and it would help with his arthritis.

''There was even a friend's dog that couldn't walk properly. They put it in his water and he started jumping around.''