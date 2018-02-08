Miranda Kerr plans to ban her children from using Snapchat.

The 34-year-old beauty already has a seven-year-old son called Flynn with her ex-husband Olrlando Bloom and she's currently pregnant with her first child with Evan Spiegel, who she married last year.

But Miranda has confirmed that neither of her kids will be downloading the app anytime soon.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Miranda was asked whether her children will be using Snapchat and she shared: ''Oh, no, I don't think so.

''What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family these little intimate moments that you're sharing. So my family in Australia - we Snap all day long. But publicly, it's a different thing. You want to keep some things private.''

However, Miranda was happy to reveal that Flynn is looking forward to welcoming a sibling.

She said: ''He's so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, 'When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?' And we were like, 'Look, we've got to get married first.'

''So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute.'''

Despite looking forward to the arrival of their baby, Miranda recently admitted that her second pregnancy has been more troublesome.

She said: ''I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn.

''Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger because they're like, 'Oh, yeah. I know what's happening. I know what to do.' So that's probably why.''