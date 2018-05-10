Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are over the moon at the arrival of their son.

The 35-year-old model - who already has son Flynn, seven, with her former husband Orlando Bloom - became a mother for the second time when she gave birth to Hart, her first child with the Snapchat founder, on Monday (07.05.18)

And now, the couple have released a statement in which they have admitted they're lost for words at how ''happy'' they are about the news.

In a statement given exclusively to People magazine, they said: ''Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time.''

Earlier this week, it was reported that Hart was born on Monday night at around 11:50pm, but other details, such as the tot's weight, are not yet known.

Whilst Miranda and Evan, 27, are thrilled at the arrival of their son, one family member who definitely couldn't be happier is Flynn, whom Miranda previously stated was desperate for a sibling.

She said: ''Evan and I had been together for a while, and [Flynn] was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first.'

''The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'''

Meanwhile, Miranda admitted back in December that her most recent pregnancy has been more troublesome than was the case with Flynn.

She said: ''I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn.

''Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger because they're like, 'Oh, yeah. I know what's happening. I know what to do.' So that's probably why.''