Miranda Kerr meditates twice a day.

The 34-year-old model likes to give herself time in the morning and evening to reflect on the day before her six-year-old son Flynn wakes up and after he's gone to sleep.

She said: ''I usually wake up around 6 a.m. and try to do a morning meditation before my son wakes up at 6:30. I take a quick shower and then throw some clothes on for the morning school run. We have breakfast together, and then I drop him off at school by 8 a.m. I generally do a morning workout once I get back home or go straight into my Kora office for meetings, depending on the day.

''In the evenings, we have dinner as a family around 6 p.m., and then I read books with my son and get him to bed around 7 p.m. After he's in bed, I spend quality time with my husband or catch up on work emails. Before I go to bed, I usually like to take a bath to relax, as well as do an evening meditation.''

And Miranda - who is married to Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel - likes to work out at least four or five times a week as it helps her manage her stress.

She added to MyDomaine: ''Depending on my schedule, I make it a priority to work out four to five times a week because I feel much better for it. It's also a great way to manage stress. My exercise routine varies each day, depending on how much time I have, but I try to do at least 20 to 30 minutes of exercise because it optimizes my energy levels.

''I like yoga, Pilates, swimming, resistance training, and if I have a shoot coming up, I target specific areas. I also love walking our dog, Teddy. Skipping [jump rope] is also a great and fun workout. Exercise shouldn't be a chore, so I find if I choose activities or exercises that I enjoy, I'm much more inclined to keep it up. For me, consistency is key. Keep active each day, and walk as much as possible.''