Miranda Kerr loves to stay at home with her husband Evan Spiegel.

The 36-year-old model is currently expecting her third child and second with the Snapchat founder - with whom she already has 13-month-old tot Hart - and has said her home life consists of enjoying the ''simple things'' with her family, such as staying home, having picnics, and going swimming.

Miranda - who also has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom - said: ''Evan loves to do a barbecue on the weekend. He makes really great burgers and really great guacamole, so that's always fun. Sometimes it's us, sometimes it's extended family, sometimes it's family and friends and we just enjoy it outside, having a little picnic.

''We're pretty much homebodies and really enjoy simple things like being at home, having picnics or going swimming together, being in nature together or going for a walk together. That type of thing.''

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also heaped praise on her eldest son, whom she claims is ''super creative'' and a ''little peace maker''.

She added: ''Flynn is super creative. He's a great little artist and he's very gentle. He's very kind and thoughtful, and he's like a little peace maker.''

Flynn is ''very into'' yoga and joins in once a week with a family exercise session, and Miranda says he's always ''proud of himself'' when he manages to sit still and meditate for a ''few minutes''.

Miranda told Us Weekly magazine: ''Pretty much once a week we'll do a family yoga thing and Flynn is very into it. He has been since he was very little. I used to take him to mommy and me classes, and he can sit and meditate for a few minutes and he gets proud of himself for that. I think it's a good thing.''