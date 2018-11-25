Australian model Miranda Kerr has revealed she feels happy with her ''mum bod''.
The 35-year-old model - who has sons Flynn, seven, and six-month-old Hart - has revealed she is content with her post-pregnancy figure.
She confessed: ''I've got a mum bod and it's fine!''
The Australian beauty - who married her second husband, the billionaire businessman Evan Spiegel, in 2017 - thinks it's important that women don't feel under pressure to lose their baby weight in sudden fashion.
Speaking to Marie Claire Australia, Miranda shared: ''It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby.''
The Victoria's Secret model is happy to bide her time to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.
In fact, Miranda admitted her body may not ever feel the same as it did before the arrival of her second child.
She said: ''I don't mind. It's all part of it. I took nine months - well, 10 months - to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!''
Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom - Miranda's first husband - is reportedly ready to ''settle down'' with Katy Perry.
The British actor - who is the father of Miranda's son Flynn - is feeling ''like a new person'' and thinks he's ''matured'' a lot since the first time they started dating in 2016.
A source recently explained: ''He is ready to settle down with Katy.
''Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy.
''In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now and everyone is excited for him.''
