Miranda Kerr had a crush on Prince William when she was younger.

The 36-year-old model - who has Flynn, eight, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, 14 months, with spouse Evan Spiegel - admitted the British royal was the first person in the spotlight to catch her eye.

Asked her first celebrity crush, she admitted: ''Not so much a celebrity, but Prince William.''

Miranda is currently pregnant and has been eating lots of healthy food.

Speaking to Goop, she said: ''Right now, I'm craving lots of steamed vegetables with grilled salmon and quinoa.''

While she may have travelled the world thanks to her modelling career, the KORA Organics founder's introduction to the world of work wasn't so glamorous.

Asked her first job, she said: ''Assistant at a hairdresser's. I was making tea and sweeping the floor!''

Although she has ''a few'' mentors, Miranda trusts her own advice more than anyone else's.

She said: ''There are a few, but what I've learned is that your best mentor is your own intuition--trust it!''

The Australian beauty recently spoke of how much she loves her quiet home life with her family.

She said: ''Evan loves to do a barbecue on the weekend. He makes really great burgers and really great guacamole, so that's always fun. Sometimes it's us, sometimes it's extended family, sometimes it's family and friends and we just enjoy it outside, having a little picnic.

''We're pretty much homebodies and really enjoy simple things like being at home, having picnics or going swimming together, being in nature together or going for a walk together. That type of thing.''