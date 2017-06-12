Miranda Kerr has undergone a ''leech facial''.

The 34-year-old model - who has six-year-old son Flynn with her former partner Orlando Bloom - has admitted she has undergone the unusual skincare treatment to help her get youthful looking skin, and she has even kept the leeches used in the procedure in her pond because she didn't want the blood-sucking creatures to be killed after the procedure as they couldn't be reused.

Speaking about the treatment at Gwyneth Paltrow's 'In Goop Health' conference in Los Angeles on Saturday (10.06.17), the golden-haired beauty said: ''I've had a leech facial.

''I kept the leeches, they're in my koi pond. You're not allowed to reuse them and if you don't take them home then she kills them and I didn't like that idea.''

And the catwalk icon believes the treatment is ''adventurous'', although it is a process that has been carried out for many years.

She explained: ''It's adventurous. Health is wealth. They've been doing leech therapy for thousands of years.''

And Miranda - who is currently married to Evan Spiegel - has admitted to trying ''every'' beauty and skincare product and therapy actress and mogul Gwyneth has recommended on her healthy lifestyle brand Goop, which includes vaginal steaming and a bee sting facial.

The mother of one said: ''I've tried every GOOP thing and more.''

And the fashion muse - who founded her organic cosmetics range KORA Organics in 2009 - believes everyone has a ''different thing'' that works for them, and she has urged everyone to find their niche when it comes to health and beauty.

She said: ''Everyone has a different thing that fulfills [them] ... If you find what works for you as an individual, make sure you do those things.''