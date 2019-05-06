Miranda Kerr's baby son starts the day with a shot of celery juice.

The 36-year-old model - who has eight-year-old Flynn from her marriage to Orlando Bloom and 11-month-old Hart with spouse Evan Spiegel - and her entire family consume a vegetable drink before they have anything to eat in the mornings and she insists they all ''love'' it.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''At the moment, our whole family's on celery juice.

''First thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

''I started doing it, and then I got Evan to do it. We do 16oz, Flynn does 30ml and the baby does at least 10ml in a little plastic syringe. Everyone loves it.''

Miranda's own KORA Organics range of beauty products feature extracts from the noni plant, and the Australian beauty has always been a big fan of the benefits of the fruiting bush.

She said: ''My grandmother introduced me to Noni when I was 13.

''My whole family is very much into health and wellness and the noni was something that stuck as a daily thing.

''It's basically a superfood super-fruit because it has over 100 vitamins and minerals and is full of antioxidants.

''People have been using it for thousands of ears both internally and externally - and getting incredible results.

''When I started drinking it, I felt more energised. I was getting tired at school and it really helped with energy and focus.

''If I had a breakout, my grandma would say, 'Put a big of noni on it, love'. My grandpa would drink it and it would help with his arthritis.

''There was even a friend's dog that couldn't walk properly. They put it in his water and he started jumping around.''