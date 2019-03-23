Miranda Kerr gets on ''really well'' with Katy Perry.

The 35-year-old model - who has son Flynn, eight, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, 10 months, with spouse Evan Spiegel - has a ''modern family'' and still enjoys seeing the 'Lord of the Rings' actor and his new fiancée.

Asked about a photo of her giving Katy a birthday gift in October, she said: ''Oh, I haven't seen that photo. ''But I went to pick up Flynn because it was Katy's birthday, and they walked him out.

''It was so nice to see Katy. We all get along really well.

''We're like a modern family.''

While the Kora Organics founder doesn't like to speak much about her spouse because the Snapchat mogul is so ''private'', she thinks he is a great father and both her sons are ''lucky'' to have him around.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''I love seeing him with the boys and I feel really grateful for his love and support. The boys are lucky to have him in their lives.''

Miranda herself feels very ''lucky'' to have the ''luxury'' of either taking her youngest son to work at her Kora Organics office or to hold meetings at home.

She said: ''I'm so lucky that I can take my little one to work.

''I've been in plenty of meetings where I've had to stop and go, 'Sorry, just have to go feed my baby!'

''But it's such a luxury to be able to be settled, to be in one place and to have routines.''

The former Victoria's Secret Angel admitted she's keen to have another child in the future.

She said: ''Not right this second, but yeah, definitely at some point. I love being a mum. It's just the most rewarding thing.

''I'm always busy, but I'm balanced-busy.

''It's all about business, the baby and my big boy.''