Miranda Kerr says the first thing she noticed about her husband was how ''flaky'' his skin was.

The 36-year-old supermodel tied the knot with Snapchat co-creator Evan Spiegel in 2017 and admitted that although she immediately thought Evan - with whom she has 12-month-old son Hart - was ''cute'' she couldn't help but pick up on his incredibly dry complexion.

In an interview with New Beauty, she said: ''I thought, 'Oh, this guy is cute, but wow, his skin is flaky!' ''

The former Victoria's Secret star - who also has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom - went on to explain how she instantly offered Evan a product from her line of holistic skincare products, KORA Organics, and her man now has ''glowing and radiant'' skin.

She said: ''I was like, 'Why don't you try this,' and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil. Ever since, he hasn't stopped using it! He always says, 'Oh my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin'.

''Now, he won't go anywhere without it. His skin, let me tell you, it is absolutely glowing and radiant now. It's incredible to see the benefits firsthand, right in front of your eyes.''

Miranda launched KORA Organics in 2009 and recalled the moment when actress Gwyneth Paltrow decided to stock her products on the website of her ''modern lifestyle brand'' goop.

She said: ''It's funny because I remember giving Gwyneth the products when I had launched in 2009. At the time, she was talking about how she just started this website called goop, and I was like, 'Oh! That sounds right up my alley.'

''Now our products are sold on her site, so it's really come full circle. I know the self-tanner is flying off the shelves because she texted me recently and said, 'This tanning lotion is incredible. I can't believe the sales. It's crazy!' ''