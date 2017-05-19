Miranda Kerr always exfoliates her skin with sand when she is on the beach, and if she is not near the sea she will run a bath filled with sea salt and bicarbonate of body to cleanse her body of toxins.
Miranda Kerr always exfoliates her skin with sand when she is on the beach.
The 34-year-old model - who was born in Sydney, Australia - has admitted when she is at home she will always take a dip in the sea and when she gets out of the water she will ''scrub'' her skin with the natural mineral, which is a ritual she has carried out ever since a young age.
Speaking to Vogue.com about her beauty hacks, the golden-haired beauty said: ''Australians really like that clean, healthy, fresh skin, and slightly underdone tousled hair.
''[We] embrace natural beauty. And I feel like that's reflective of the active lifestyle and being [outdoors].
''When I am home in Australia, I go for a swim in the ocean, and after getting out of that salty water, I'll go on the shoreline and scrub my skin with the sand.''
And when the fashion icon - who has six-year-old son Flynn with her former partner Orlando Bloom - is not near the salty ocean she will run a bath filled with baking soda and sea salt in a bid to cleanse her body of any toxins, which she claims helps cure any jet lag too.
Speaking about her DIY skincare programme, she said: ''Another thing I do is take a bath. I make it super hot and I put a pound of baking soda and a pound of sea salt and that draws [the toxins] out of your body.''
Miranda - who is set to launch her own skincare range Kora Organics this week - will ''never'' leave her home without her Noni Glow Face Oil, which helps to keep her flawless complexion hydrated.
She said: ''I never travel without it--it's the best thing to keep my skin hydrated.
''It's a super easy and quick way to nourish my skin.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' is the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 movie.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
Former 'Fleetwood Mac' drummer Mick Fleetwood says the Malibu Guitar Festival is going to be ''great''.