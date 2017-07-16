Miranda Kerr couldn't have ''imagined'' her wedding dress to be anymore beautiful.

The 34-year-old model married her beau 26-year-old billionaire Evan Spiegel, who founded social media app Snapchat, in a small ceremony at their home in Los Angeles late last month and has admitted the day was so perfect - especially as she got to walk down the aisle in her custom-made gown by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'OK, Nan.' ''

The brunette beauty has admitted she took inspiration from Grace Kelly's wedding dress when she tired the knot with Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 in a white lace, silk, taffeta, and tulle wedding dress designed by Helen Rose of MGM

Speaking in a video posted on Vogue.com, she said: ''Grace Kelly was a real inspiration with her dress and how timeless it is.''

And, although weddings are usually stressful, the actress has revealed her special day was very relaxed and she couldn't have wished for a better day.

She said recently: ''Our wedding was just so joyful. We started the day, did yoga, and then our families came over and we literally all just had, like, this celebration in our backyard. It was magical, really.''

Miranda and Evan started dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016, with the model revealing earlier this year that they were waiting until they wed to have sex.

She said: ''My partner is very traditional. We can't... I mean we're just...waiting.''