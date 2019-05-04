Miranda Kerr is ''constantly snacking'' to keep morning sickness at bay.

The 36-year-old model - who has eight-year-old son Flynn from her marriage to Orlando Bloom and 11-month-old Hart with spouse Evan Spiegel - is expecting her third child and, as in her previous pregnancies, has been throwing up frequently but has learned how to try and minimise the unpleasant side effect of pregnancy.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I've had morning sickness with all of the,

''With Flynn I had it, with Hart I had it, and now I have it again. Hopefully it will dissipate.

''It helps when I'm constantly snacking.

''I've just had a ginger apple shot. Ginger tea helps. Fresh ginger and hot water with a little honey and lemon.''

The KORA Organics founder has no idea if she ever experiences a ''pregnancy glow'' but doesn't think she has many skin problems when she's expecting.

She said: ''I've heard of the pregnancy glow, but I don't really look in the mirror much so I don't really notice.

''I don't really have time. Who has time to sit there and... My skin is pretty consistent, luckily, but then I'm really consistent with my routine.''

Miranda and Evan announced last month they were expecting another baby.

They said in a statement: ''Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.''

The Australian model previously admitted she ''definitely'' wants another child.

She said of the prospect of being pregnant again: ''Not right this second, but yeah, definitely at some point. I love being a mum. It's just the most rewarding thing.''