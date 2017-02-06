Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel haven't had sex.

The 33-year-old model - who has six-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom - admits her ''traditional'' fiance wants them to wait until they have tied the knot before getting intimate.

She said:''I don't [use birth control].''

Asked if that means she is planning another child, she replied: ''Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional.

''We can't... I mean, we're just... waiting.''

Miranda met the 26-year-old Snapchat founder when they were seated next to one another at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014 and initially felt he was ''too young'' for her.

She told The Times newspaper: ''I was like, 'He's cute... but he's way too young to take anything seriously.''

After they spent the evening ''connecting'', Evan stunned Miranda by suddenly getting up to leave as he had a meeting the following morning.

She recalled: ''I was like, 'What?' ''

They then began to speak regularly on the phone before communication stopped for a few months and the Australian beauty had no idea whether the tech entrepreneur was even interested in her until she spoke up about her feelings.

She said: ''It was slow and steady. I was like, 'Is he even interested? But once I let him know I was interested, he was very interested.''

Miranda is incredibly proud of her ''mysterious'' partner and his professional achievements.

She gushed: ''He's a private guy. He's very mysterious. And he's very in the moment. And that's exactly what his brand represents.

''I couldn't be more proud of Evan and what he's achieved. He's put his heart and soul into something he really believes in.''