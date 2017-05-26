Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are set to marry this weekend.

The 34-year-old model and her billionaire 26-year-old fiancé, who founded social media app Snapchat will reportedly tie the knot at their Los Angeles home in front of close friends and family.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''The wedding will be beautiful, super small and private, with only around 30 guests - just very close friends and family. Both Miranda and Evan wanted the ceremony to be very private.''

Miranda was previously married to Orlando Bloom, the father of her son Flynn, six, from 2010 to 2013 and she admitted Evan's proposal last year was a complete surprise.

She said: ''''[Was I expecting it?] Absolutely not. He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you'.

''I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness.''

And she often gushes over her love in interviews, previously saying: ''Evan is real homebody like me. We have little dinner parties for our friends -- he loves my cooking. Both of us are quite conservative even though we come from different worlds.

''But we have common values, a sense of loyalty, family and honesty. I tend to trust other people more easily. Evan is more guarded and reserved. It's a good balance.

''We spend hours talking about everything. He listens to me and he understands me.

''He works very hard and he's proud that I've started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He's my soulmate.''

Meanwhile, although they are still close, Orlando recently admitted he hadn't received an invitation to the wedding.

He said: ''I haven't received an invite yet but I would be [going if I did get an invite] - it's all harmonious so I am blessed.''

And if his invite doesn't come through, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has a back-up plan to keep updated with the nuptials.

He added: ''I'll just look at the Snapchat feed''.